See Hilary Duff’s Elevated Take On This Classic Look

Button-up shirts are a wardrobe staple for a lot of us out there. Whether you’re dressing it up for work or playing it cool for casual wear, you’ll need a good button-up (or several) in your closet rotation.

Our childhood favorite, Hilary Duff, has always had a great fashion sense so now that she’s back in the limelight starring in How I Met Your Father, she’s also back to giving us major fashion inspiration.

Hilary recently posted on her Instagram Story wearing an amazing button-up that we just have to get for our own summer outfits. Luckily now you can make the look your own for less by adding the Bellastory Casual Button-up shirt to your Amazon cart.

This must-have blouse is made with polyester and cotton material, to keep you nice and cool in the summer sun. The button-up is designed with timeless stripes to help you look even taller. You can rock this blouse with solid colors or get funky and mix-match with other patterns (think: cheetah print or polka dots) for a fun look.

This top comes in a variety of sizes, making it an inclusive wardrobe addition. It has a flattering v-neckline and an effortless loose fit. Tuck it into high-waisted trousers for a fashion-forward work look, wear it with your favorite jeans and tie it in a knot for a fun night out or pair it with your favorite denim shorts for a casual summer day. With such a simple, yet classic design, the outfit pairing options for this shirt are almost endless.

Hilary Duff isn’t the only celeb embracing this classic look. Meghan Markle and Drew Barrymore have also been seen rocking chic, striped button-ups for years, and you should too.

You can score the Bellastory Womens Casual Button-up for just under $25. It’s an affordable must-have that will take your wardrobe to the next level. Have fun customizing this timeless blouse to create fashionable looks all year round.