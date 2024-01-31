Try Out Heidi Klum’s Blue Eyeliner Look With This $9 Product

Heidi Klum‘s makeup dazzled at the Walt Disney Emmy party — where her impeccable eyeliner effortlessly mirrored the hues of her captivating all-blue outfit. She wore a turquoise gown with matching earrings, so the blue eyeliner tied the whole look together. You can replicate this chic and unique look with the Maybelline TattooStudio Long-Lasting Sharpenable Eyeliner Pencil, which is affordable, long-lasting, and smooth on your eyes. It’s waterproof and will last for 36 hours without smudging or fading.

Explore a vibrant array of bold colors through the Maybelline eyeliner shades, each delivering rich pigmentation with every application. This sharpenable eyeliner not only promises longevity but also ensures precise definition, making it an ideal choice for your next makeup purchase. Whether you’re aiming for a striking Heidi-inspired bold look or something more subtle, the power is in your hands. This eyeliner empowers you to unleash your creativity and express your unique style.

With over 30,000 reviews on Amazon, this affordable product is just as popular as it is effective. One customer shared her experience with the product. “I bought one for my 17 y.o. granddaughter and one for me. We were both amazed at the ease of application and long wear. As I age, I find my eyelids are more “moist” and I struggle to find a high pigment eyeliner. This eyeliner is perfect for my granddaughter and myself,” the customer shared. “She can be as dramatic in her application (dance team member) and as subtle as I want. Easy to apply, long-lasting, and easy to remove.”