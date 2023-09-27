Heidi Klum Uses This $7 Mascara for Extra Lash Volume

Image Credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Although Heidi Klum is an A-list supermodel who’s basically larger-than-life, she still purchases makeup products just like us. Heidi credits her voluminous lashes to her favorite everyday mascara, which is the L’Oreal Paris Voluminous Original Mascara — it’s affordable, long-lasting, and effective for the perfect lashes. The mascara is carefully formulated to avoid clumping (which can be the worst) and helps build your lashes up to 5 times thicker. The lash wand is soft and will distribute the mascara evenly and smoothly onto your lashes.

Heidi told Harpers Bazaar that she likes to keep her makeup looks natural, but “If I am going out with my husband [the German guitarist Tom Kaulitz] to dinner, I may be a bit more bold by painting on a red lip or adding some more mascara, like L’Oreal’s Voluminous Mascara for a more dramatic eye,” she said. Depending on what you’re looking for, you can either follow Heidi with a dramatic look or keep it simple with one coat to keep a natural lash.

You may have had a problem in the past with your mascara flaking with it leaving black specks of dust on your face, but you no longer have to worry. Once you apply the L’Oreal Voluminous Mascara, it will not budge. There are also special ingredients in the mascara to protect and condition your lashes — panthenol and ceramide-R — so not only will they look their best, but you’ll be taking care of them at the same time leaving them soft and luscious.