Heidi Klum Keeps it Natural and Uses Coconut Oil on Her Skin and Hair

Heidi Klum doesn’t like to get fancy and complicated with her skincare routine and shared her go-to product that might be unexpected — simply coconut oil. We found the Parachute Naturalz Virgin Coconut Oil on Amazon, which is less than $7, organic, and all-natural. “I love using just plain, old coconut oil… Especially in Los Angeles right now, everything is so dry and I’m outside a lot,” Heidi shared with Who What Wear.

“I love to lather up some coconut oil in my hair and on my body too. It’s so inexpensive and it just makes everything feel so yummy and nourished,” Heidi continued. Specifically for hair, coconut oil can increase volume and tame frizz, create the ultimate shine, moisturize a dry scalp, or prevent dandruff and breakage. The benefits are endless! And like Heidi said, it’s not just for hair. As for the benefits it has on your skin, the antioxidant properties in the coconut oil will rejuvenate your skin and provide the ultimate glow. The Parachute coconut oil will provide instant hydration wherever you apply it — whether it’s like Heidi on her hair or body, your lips, your face, or it’s even a great option as cooking oil— it works everywhere! We love a multi-purposeful product!

There are so many products out there that attempt to lure you to purchase them, but Heidi believes there’s nothing better than plain coconut oil. “In general, I like going more towards the natural things instead of the sorts of products that are full of perfumes and astringents. I really love trying all of those things but very rarely do I actually stick with it. I’d rather use coconut oil,” she said.