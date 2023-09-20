Hailey Bieber Just Rocked These Oversized Square Glasses & You Can Shop the Same Pair Under $200

Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Hailey Bieber is always setting trends and her latest look is definitely going to be the new fall trend. The 26-year-old posted a photo of herself to her Instagram story wearing a pair of large square Ray-Ban 7066 Square Eyeglass Frames that are currently 14% off the retail price of $158, so they can be all yours for just $136.01.

Hailey’s glasses are super stylish but also classic and you can get them with or without prescription lenses depending on your needs. Even better, the frames are available in eight different colors so you can choose whichever hue is right for your face. The glasses are such a fun way to spice up your outfit because they make you look smart and business-like but also chic.

In true Hailey style, she styled her glasses with a super chic outfit including a white Djerf Avenue Remake Getaway Open Top in Cream with a tiny ribbed tank top underneath. Her large diamond Alex Moss Custom Bubble B Pendant necklace, gold hoop earrings, and a Bottega Veneta Bauletto Bag in Wood tied her look together.

While we haven’t seen Hailey in these glasses before, she can usually be spotted out and about rocking a slew of different sunglasses. Just the other day, Hailey was out with her husband, Justin Bieber, when she rocked a pair of skinny vintage Dior tortoise brown sunglasses styled with a white crop top, baggy jeans, and a black leather jacket.

Hailey’s glasses are not only super stylish but they’re super affordable and you have to act fast if you want to snag this deal because once Hailey wears something, it usually sells out quickly.