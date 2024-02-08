Hailey Bieber Uses This Mascara for Her Everyday Makeup Routine

Image Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more about our policies and reviews.

Hailey Bieber blessed us with her ‘latte makeup’ routine, featuring the Hourglass Unlocked Instant Extensions Mascara. This product provides creates such a mesmerizing effect that others might mistake your lashes for falsies. The post-application transformation is truly unmatched, promising authentic and noticeable results. If it meets Hailey’s standards, you can trust it to elevate your daily makeup routine to new heights.

In a TikTok video, Hailey shared the application of the Hourglass Mascara, revealing an instant lash transformation with heightened length, volume, and definition. Powered by innovative film-forming technology, this mascara delicately envelops each lash in weightless fibers, seamlessly locking them into place that will last both day and night without a hint of smudging or fading. Their carefully designed mascara brush, precisely molded to target every lash, ensures no lash will be left untouched. Also, you don’t have to worry about harshly scrubbing your eyes to get all the mascara off, since it removes easily with warm water.

Hailey isn’t the only avid user of the product. An Amazon customer shared her experience with the mascara. “I was pleasantly surprised, and Hourglass Unlocked Instant Extensions became my absolute favorite mascara. It has excellent lash separation AND curl, excellent wear, and the formula does not flake or run,” the customer said. “The volume it provides is also good – I have fairly long eyelashes, but they are not very thick or dense. This mascara really makes my eyes stand out. The product in the tube also lasts a long time! I am a professor and I have had students ask me about my mascara after class because my lashes look that dang good with this mascara on.”