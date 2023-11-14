Hailey Bieber’s Gold Eye Masks Would Make a Great Holiday Gift for Skincare Lovers

Image Credit: CraSH/imageSPACE/Shutterstock

Hailey Bieber took us through her morning skincare routine at 6:45 am (a little too early for some of us), but she always looks fabulous while doing it. It’s fun to look your best when participating in self-care activities, so when Hailey applied gold eye masks, we needed to find out where to purchase them. When going through the steps of her routine on her YouTube channel, Hailey said, “Then I will grab some eye masks like these. I really like these cool gold ones.” The eye masks she applied were the Wander Beauty Baggage Claim – Gold Foil Under Eye Patches, which will do wonders for your under eyes at any time during the day.

We all struggle with puffy eyes and dark circles in the morning and we found a solution that can solve all your problems. The Wander Beauty eye patches come with 6 pairs in one pack and will make you feel luxurious and transform you straight into a spa. Not only do they look pretty, but they are effective too. The top layer of foil prevents evaporation to allow the serum to seep deeply into your skin. The middle layer of the mask prevents the eye mask patches from slipping, so you can go along with your day without worrying they will fall off your face.

You will instantly see a difference after using the masks — your eyes will look brighter, tighter, and more awake. Not only would this be a great addition to your skincare products, but they also make the perfect gift for someone who loves a good self-care product. These eye masks will soothe and hydrate to the max while erasing all dark circles. The nutrients infused in the mask, including hyaluronic acid, calendula extract, aloe leaf, camu camu, peptides, and 17 amino acids, penetrate into your skin to brighten and tighten — they can even eliminate fine lines.