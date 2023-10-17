Hailey Bieber Uses This Texturizing Spray for Her Iconic Wavy Hair Look

Image Credit: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

A perfect hair day is all about the right products you use. Lucky for us, Hailey Bieber shared a YouTube video, which you can watch here, detailing the steps she takes to achieve wavy hair for a night out. Some great products were mentioned in the video, specifically, the IGK BEACH CLUB Touchable Texture Spray, which will transform your hair to the perfect waves — natural-looking, sexy, and chic! Your hair can look like you’re straight off the beach in the best way possible.

In Hailey’s hair tutorial, she explained, “I’m going to take texturizing spray, and I’m going to spray my hair all over. I like to do a little bit of texturizing spray before [styling].” She added: “After I just shower, my hair is really clean and kind of slick. I have to sometimes add a bit more of texture spray as I’m doing my hair so that adds a little bit more of like a grip.” The IGK Texture Spray will add volume to your hair, creating a carefree beachy look, all with a non-drying and salt-free formula.

“So what the texturizing spray does is it to me gives a little bit of thickness and it mattifies the hair a little bit. I have really silky hair and when you’re trying to do anything with an iron I feel like sometimes it kind of just like slides out so this helps with that,” Hailey also shared. Some key ingredients that are infused in the product are — glycerin, which helps lock in moisture and add texture, while the gluten-free hydrolyzed wheat protein helps deliver volume and body to your hair.