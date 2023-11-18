Hailey Bieber’s Favorite Brow Gel is on Sale at 30% Off for Early Black Friday

Image Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Black Friday is approaching and many brands are getting ahead of the game on sales — specifically, Anastasia Beauty, who is having a sale on their infamous Clear Brow Gel, which you can get for 30% off on Amazon. Hailey Bieber, the makeup queen herself, uses this brow gel in her everyday makeup routine. “This is the Anastasia clear eyebrow gel,” she said in a Vogue YouTube video, while she combed her brows with it. The brow gel is lightweight with a clear color and promises to set your brows in place all day and all night long.

The makeup brush on the brow gel is carefully designed to make sure the perfect amount of product comes out for you to use on your brows. The brow gel will dry without leaving any residue or feeling stiff — they’ll just look polished to perfection and done professionally. An added plus is that there’s soothing chamomile, so your eyebrow hairs will be conditioned as well. It’s also Amazon’s choice for eyebrow gels and has over 3,000 reviews on Amazon! Run to add it to your cart before it’s too late.

With this brow gel, you’re able to keep your natural shape in place without a budge. Hailey also revealed that she looks back on her eyebrows from when she was younger and regrets the choices she made. “I’ve definitely gone on a brow journey,” Hailey said. “I was looking back at some picture of myself when I was younger and I was like, ‘Why did I do that to my brows?’ They were so thin on the end. It was tragic, obviously.”