Hailey Bieber Wore a Trendy Distressed Baseball Cap: Shop Similar Under $12

Hailey Bieber went on a fun outing to the Crypto.com area in California for a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Oklahoma City Thunder with some of her fellow A-lister friends, including Kendall Jenner. She kept her outfit casual with an oversized leather trench coat over a grey button-down, tucked into baggy boyfriend jeans. But, the star of the look was the grey distressed backward hat she rocked. We found a similar hat if you’re looking to achieve her look — the HH HOFNEN Washed Distressed Twill Cotton Baseball Cap, which is less than $12.

Striking the right balance between affordability and quality in a fashion accessory can be a challenge. However, the HH Hofnen hat can be the solution to your quest. Resonating with the casual chic style Hailey effortlessly pulled off, this hat invites you to do the same. Lightweight, breathable, soft, and exceptionally comfortable, it embodies all the qualities you seek in a baseball cap. Regardless of your outfit, this hat is the ultimate accessory to enhance and elevate your overall look effortlessly.

The basic design and vintage washed-out look will never go out of style and the versatility of the hat is unmatched. Whether you want to wear it with a t-shirt and jeans, with a workout fit, or even on a hike, the choice is yours. Since it’s made from 100% cotton, it’s the perfect cap for anywhere you go or any activity you do. Although the closest shade to Hailey’s is grey, there are plenty of other colors to choose from — like burgundy, pink, navy, and khaki.