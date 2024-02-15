Hailey Bieber Recommends This Toner Mist to Achieve Clear Skin

 Hailey Bieber Uses This Facial Mist for Clear Skin – Hollywood Life

February 15, 2024 12:21PM EST
What if we told you there was a facial mist that could help get rid of all your skin concerns? Introducing the Tower 28 SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray – a powerhouse that, with just a few spritzes, not only banishes breakouts but also soothes redness, leaving your skin refreshed and revitalized. It’s even Hailey Bieber approved — as she revealed she uses this spray when her skin is in distress. This spray acts as a toner for your skin, which soothes, purifies, and renews all in one. It’s safe for all skin types and is a must-have addition to your skincare routine, ensuring you stay smooth and clear all the time. 

Shop the Tower 28 SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray for $28 on Amazon today!

Hailey blessed her followers with some of her go-to skincare products and included the Tower 28 spray. “For the past week, my skin has been a little angry and irritated. Usually, when my skin gets like this I only reach for products that will help calm and heal the skin while keeping bacteria away… Here’s what I’ve been using,” she wrote on a TikTok, followed by a picture of the Tower 28 product. Powered by hypochlorous acid, Tower 28’s unique solution uses an ingredient that is naturally found in your body to soothe your skin at a new level. It’s anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial — so it reduces and avoids breakouts, supporting your skin barrier as well.

You can use the facial spray wherever and whenever your skin needs an extra spritz or a soothing refresh. Whether it’s after the gym when you don’t have time to wash your face, your skin is feeling extra irritated during a breakout, or even just over makeup to avoid blemishes. It’s designed for sensitive skin, so it works hard to help fight against bacteria without irritating.

