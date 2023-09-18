Hailey Bieber Uses this $15 Drugstore Cleanser to Achieve Silky Skin

Image Credit: AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Hailey Bieber‘s skin is quite close to perfection, which she and many others refer to as the texture and look of a glazed donut — it’s that smooth. You may think it takes expensive and endless products to help achieve this level of blemish-free skin, but in reality, less is more. Hailey Bieber uses the CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser, which is a simple and classic product that promises to get the job done.

“It’s an O.G., a forever go-to brand for me,” Bieber told The Cut, referring to CeraVe. This cleanser is reliable — infused with 3 essential ceramides, hyaluronic acid, and glycerin— to ensure total hydration and cleanliness first thing in the morning and right before bed. Your skin will feel soft, and it is geared towards users with dry to normal skin. Even better, the CeraVe cleanser was developed with dermatologists, so there are no extra unneeded ingredients included.

Cleansing may be the most important part of the skincare routine, as it’s the first step and it’s essential you start with a clean, oil and dirt-free base without leaving your skin dry and tight. Many cleansers have harsh ingredients that can strip your skin’s protective barrier, but the CeraVe Hydrating Cleanser is so gentle that you are protecting it. Instead of stripping your skin of its natural moisture, the ingredients do just the opposite. You are able to restore your skin’s natural barrier and lock in moisture while ensuring all makeup is off.

If you easily get irritated by skincare products, the CeraVe cleanser is for you. It’s extremely gentle, non-comedogenic and non-irritating, all while staying an effective cleanser.