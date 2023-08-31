Nail Hailey Bieber’s ‘Strawberry Glaze’ Mini Dress With A Similar Look For Less Than $30

Image Credit: MediaPunch/Shutterstock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more about our policies and reviews.

Hailey Bieber made red fashion’s new favorite color after rocking an all-red look in NYC for her Rhode event, launching the new Strawberry Glaze Peptide Lip Treatment. She was most definitely on-theme for Strawberry Girl Summer in her red mini dress, cutesy strawberry earrings, and matching red-hot heels and bag. You can get your hands on a similar dress on Amazon for the start of fall and it’s only $18!

Get the Luminary You Mini Dress for $18 on Amazon today!

It may be called Strawberry Girl Summer, but it’s quite obvious the bold color will make its way into fall fashion. It’s always fun to add some pop of color to your wardrobe, and now it’s the perfect time! This Amazon dress is flattering and comfortable — made with high-quality fabric so it’s lightweight, breathable, and soft. But, you’ll still feel secure while it hugs your curves in all the right places. There is a small slit on the side that will make you feel as sexy as ever and the unique style on top is so flattering for your neckline. It’s the perfect combination of feminine, stylish and classy.

Wear the dress to college formal, on a hot date, or even on vacation. Also, you can style the bodycon dress differently depending on the season — if it’s warm out, keep it as is, or if it’s chilly, it looks just as fantastic under a jacket. It’s perfect for any occasion!

Many other celebs have been sporting the fun shade this summer on their social media, such as Heidi Klum, Jennifer Lopez, and Rita Ora. Red is trending and it’s only going to get bigger, so get your hands on the red dress today!