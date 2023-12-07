Hailey Bieber Loves This Self-Tan That Will Give You a Natural Glow

Image Credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

It’s December, which means most of us haven’t seen the sun in a few months, so you may be looking for a product to provide a little extra glow. Hailey Bieber shared that she uses the TAN-LUXE The Water given that she keeps her face out of the sun. Since her body is naturally darker than her face, she uses this spray to provide the perfect tan glow and even out the coloring. This self-tan spray is a transparent, ultra-fine mist that not only provides a flawless tan, but also hydrates and refreshes your skin.

In a GRWM TikTok video, Hailey gave a shoutout to Tan Luxe Mist. “To give my face a little bit of glow, I use that water and I really love it. I spray it, I rub it in and then I wait for it to dry and then I put my skincare on top,” she said. Some of the ingredients that make the spray so amazing are Vitamins B, C, and E, raspberry seed oil, and aloe vera. It’s also the easiest application — no more worrying about streaks, all you have to do is spray it on your face and you’re good to go. And there’s no transfer onto clothing or sheets — which is a problem many other self-tan products struggle with.

Hailey isn’t the only one who loves this product! The Tan-Luxe Mist has stellar reviews, as one customer shared, “This is the best sunless tanner I have ever used. It gives me a healthy glow and no orange look. I would highly recommend giving this a try.” Another said, “I have fair skin, and this is great for giving me a touch of color without the mess. It goes on clear, so you don’t risk discoloring anything.”