Get A Blue String Bikini Just Like Hailey Bieber’s For Your Next Vacation For Just $26

Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Hailey Bieber was looking as fabulous as ever on a yacht day this summer. She sported a blue and white bikini, along with a fun floral bucket hat and her signature white “B” necklace, while giving us a sneak peek from her girl’s trip with besties Kendall Jenner, Justine Skye, and Lori Harvey. It’s definitely been a hot girl summer and you can continue to look your best on your next vacation with SHENHE’s Bikini, a similar blue and white bathing suit Hailey wore.

Shop the SHENHE Bikini for $26.99 from Amazon today!

This sexy triangle top has everything you’re looking for as your next vacation purchase. It’s colorful, and fun and will definitely match your getaway aesthetic. You can pair it with some fun accessories, like a pair of linen pants and funky jewelry, or just leave it as is. Also, don’t forget to strike a pose and take some Instagrammable pics — just like Hailey did!

The bikini has adjustable string ties, allowing you to make it as tight or loose as you want without feeling constricted. There’s plenty of support as well, so you can dance, swim, and just enjoy yourself wherever you are strutting the bikini — without worrying about the consequences many other bathing suits come with. Even though summer is coming to a close, it’s never too early to get ahead of the game and shop for your next vacation.

For $26, it’s definitely a steal and you can even purchase the suit in different colors! Choose from a variety of fun shades — like pink, green, orange, and white.