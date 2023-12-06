Hailey Bieber & Kendall Jenner Love to Style Their Hair With Claw Clips & These Are 25% Off

Image Credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

If you’ve seen on TikTok, styling your hair with a claw clip is the newest It Girl trend. Not only is it all over social media, but some of our favorite celebrities like Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber have been seen rocking a claw clip — which looks effortless yet so chic. We found a collection of claw clips that come in different colors and sizes and they’re on sale for 25% off! The Kacmagic 12 Pcs Rectangle Hair Clips are the perfect stocking stuffer and accessory to elevate any outfit you choose.

In the collection, it comes with a few neutral colors — cream, black, and brown, as well as blue and green. The set includes six large claw clips and six medium claw clips, so you can style your hair differently based on the different size clips. There’s a matte coating on the clip to make sure your hair stays in the clip, instead of slipping out like many other clips can do. Whether you want to use the clip stylishly or just want one to keep your hair out of your face when washing it, they’re multi-purposeful and reasonably priced.

These clips are highly rated and have over 2,000 positive reviews on Amazon. “I have curly, coarse, long hair. I can hardly find clips that will keep a hold but these are the best I’ve found by far. No tugging or getting stuck, or slipping of the hair. Plus they’re neutral colors. Definitely a yes,” one customer shared. Another said, “These clips are super soft feeling. You get so many colors that you can match with almost any outfit you own. Easy to put in and doesn’t damage hair. Definitely a Bargain!”