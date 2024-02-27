Gwyneth Paltrow is Obsessed with These Exfoliation Pads for a Healthy Glow

Image Credit: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow grew tired of frequenting dermatologists for top-notch facial treatments. In response, she innovatively crafted the goop Beauty 15% Glycolic Acid Overnight Peel, a user-friendly solution that brings salon-quality results directly to your doorstep, ensuring a radiant complexion mirrored from a professional facial. This product will intensely exfoliate your skin overnight — so you’ll wake up feeling refined, smoothed, and brightened.

Gwyneth shared the inspiration behind the product. She said the peel was, “inspired by a chemical peel I used to get at my dermatologist. I really wanted to make something that was easy to use at home and would fit into the nighttime routine. It’s really really powerful. You will really start to feel this tingle. I sleep with it on my skin and in the morning I rinse it off.” In the video on Goop’s website, it transitioned to Gwyneth waking up. She said, “My skin is super soft. With our overnight Glow Peel, I’m feeling fresh and glowy and ready to start my day.”

There’s 15% glycolic acid — which is an extremely powerful level – so, according to Gwyneth, you only need to use it once a week. Combined with potent fruit extracts like mango, banana, and yellow mambin, they work together with hyaluronic acid so you’ll wake up feeling refreshed and glowing. The product is a dual-textured pad, so, one side of the pad is soft (Gwyneth uses it on her face), while the other side is more textured, which works best on your neck and chest — where there’s typically the most sun damage.