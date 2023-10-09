Gwyneth Paltrow Swears by This Makeup Remover for ‘Soft, Clean Skin’

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Finding an easy, yet healthy way to remove your makeup can be difficult, but Gwyneth Paltrow shared her favorite product to do so. Removing your makeup and ensuring your skin is left with no dirt from the day is an essential step in your nighttime skincare routine — it gives your skin room to recover and breathe throughout the night. The Bioderma H20 Micellar Water will clean your skin in the most efficient way while leaving your skin ultra-hydrated.

Gwyneth described Bioderma’s Micellar Water as “the BEST makeup remover,” on Goop‘s website. “It’s unscented, doesn’t dry your skin or sting, and gets rid of all your makeup with a few swipes. You’re left with soft, clean skin.” It’s the perfect solution for cleansing your skin to remove all dirt, debris, and makeup while ensuring your sensitive skin is being protected with a non-harsh formula — which many makeup removers do not have. It works perfectly to remove all face and eye makeup seamlessly and even soothes the skin in the process.

As for ingredients, there is cucumber extract infused in the micellar water for extra smooth skin and special micellar technology to erase all dirt and pollution from your skin. The product was formulated at skin pH to ensure it’s not too harsh on the skin. Even better, you don’t even need to rinse after using. Just swipe with a cotton pad and your makeup will be removed, leaving your skin squeaky clean. It’s free from oil, alcohol, paraben, and any other ingredients that would leave your skin looking and feeling too dry or too oily.