The Golden Globes Just Proved That Sometimes Silver Is Better Than Gold

The Golden Globe Awards were arguably one of the most anticipated events in Hollywood this year, and we can’t get over all the red-carpet hits last night as stars served some of the most glamorous looks the fashion world has seen so far. Silver was definitely the color that stole the show. Dressed in gowns dripping in embellishment, sequined ruffles, and Swarovski crystals, stars like Selma Hayek and Jessica Chastain channeled their inner princesses on the red carpet.

There’s no doubt that shiny silver is the new trend of 2023, and we’re here for it! If you’re looking to add a touch of glamor to your style, then we’ve got some great glittery fashion picks inspired by the red carpet to give you a Hollywood glow-up on a budget.

We’ll start with this rhinestone necklace with a classic cubic zirconia chain that is the perfect accessory to complete a statement look inspired by your favorite Hollywood stars from the Golden Globes. Get exquisite craftsmanship and sparkly shine for less with 47% off on this necklace. Don’t miss out on this great deal!

Forget about spending a fortune on designer apparel and accessories, because Amazon has a great deal on this rhinestone bag that allows you to save over 40% if you buy today. This bag is a great option for those who want an eye-catching accessory for a special occasion without breaking the bank.

If there’s one DIY technique for recreating red carpet looks on a budget, it has to be metallic eyeliner. The NYX silver eyeliner will add some drama to your eyes that is sure to turn heads. The liner is available in an array of shades, ranging from classic to bold. With this product, you can create epic, long-wearing graphic makeup looks for any event.

If you think you can’t create a jaw-dropping look inspired by the star-studded red carpet, think again. Add a pinch of the Golden Globes magic to your wardrobe with this shimmery top only costs $22. Whether you’re looking to dress up for a special occasion or just want to add a splash of glitz and glamor to your wardrobe, this is the perfect top to pair with a skirt or jeans.

The glittery Pamela Rolland gown on Angela Bassett may be out of our budget, but we’ve found a great alternative on Amazon that only costs $25. This sexy bodycon dress is a fashionable choice for any special occasion — the metallic look adds a striking accent to the dress and will ensure that you stand out from the crowd. Whether you want an outfit that’s seductive or romantic, this dress can do it all!