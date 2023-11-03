Supermodel Gisele Bündchen Swears By This Serum: It Leaves My Skin ‘Healthy, Hydrated, and Plump’

Image Credit: DNPhotography/ABACA/Shutterstock

Gisele Bündchen is the ultimate supermodel and although she has been slaying the modeling game for over 20 years, she still looks as fabulous as ever. A skincare routine can have much to do with her ageless complexion, so when she shared her go-to skincare products — our ears were wide open. Gisele uses the Dior Capture Totale Super Potent Serum C.E.L.L. Energy in her morning and night routine, which she believes does wonders for her skin in terms of anti-aging and smoothness.

Shop the Dior Capture Totale Super Potent Serum C.E.L.L. Energy for $24.43 on Amazon today!

After cleansing and spraying a mist, Gisele shared with Vogue, “I apply the serum from the Capture Totale line by Dior, Super Potent Serum, because it leaves my skin healthy, hydrated, and plump. Living in Florida, with humid air, I don’t really need a moisturizer besides the serum.” This is the ultimate anti-aging serum and does such a good job that Gisele feels like it’s a serum and moisturizer all in one! It firms, smooths, and corrects fine lines, wrinkles, pores, and unevenness — the benefits are endless.

Dior worked hard to create an effective anti-aging serum with meticulous ingredients — there’s fermented longoza extract from the Dior garden in Madagascar, which can target the epidermal layer of your skin and revitalize it. There’s also iris extract from the Dior garden in the serum to help with anti-aging, along with H.A. poly-filler technology with hyaluronic acids to create a plumping effect. According to the brand, it only takes 7 days to see a visible difference — after using your face will feel and look snatched to the max.