Gisele Bündchen Takes These $12 Organic Herb Gummies to Destress

We all go through stressful times and situations and sometimes we need a little boost of serenity to help us calm down. Gisele Bündchen agrees with this sentiment and recently shared some of the ways she likes to destress. “Managing stress is part of life and while we can’t always control our circumstances, we can choose how we respond to them and try to find healthy ways to deal with it,” she said in an Instagram post. One of her suggestions is to take the Gaia Herbs Organic Ashwagandha Gummies, which are made of 100% sustainably sourced ingredients and will promote a healthy resistance to stress.

These gummies are plant-powered and are only sweetened with real fruits: blueberry, apple, and date, and flavored with ginger and cinnamon. In Gisele’s list of suggestions to destress, she said, “Use herbal supplements: Ashwagandha, for example, can help improve the body’s resilience to mental and physical stress.” Your stress levels affect your entire body — whether it’s sleep deprivation, skin breakouts or your overall mental health, it’s important that it’s under control. 45 gummies come in one pack and it’s only $12 — so you don’t have to break the bank to put your health first.

Courtesy of AmazonGisele isn’t the only fan of these gummies. As a holistic healthcare provider, I have been exposed to many different brands & this one by far has pure content in nature, I am much more relaxed and happier throughout the day. I wake up feeling energized,” one reviewer shared. Another said, “The ashwaghanda helps me relax, adapt to stress, and gives a tiny energy boost. I can think more clearly too.”