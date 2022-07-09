Reese Witherspoon Is The Latest Celeb To Sport This Summer’s ‘It Girl’ Pattern

Image Credit: SplashNews

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

With eye-catching patterns on the rise this summer, you’re going to need a cute and trendy bikini. If you want to kick off the summer with a new trend that will turn heads wherever you go, you definitely need this super cute two-piece swimsuit from Amazon.

In a recent Instagram post, actress Reese Witherspoon posed sitting on a surfboard wearing blue patterned swimwear with the caption, “If ‘vacation’ were a swimsuit.” The cheerful pattern she sported in this photo is the latest buzz, with over 1,400 people talking about it. Thanks to this affordable ruffle bikini, Reese won’t be the only one rocking the classic gingham pattern this season.

Finding the perfect bathing suit can be challenging. Thankfully, this Cupshe bathing suit is designed to flatter your body so you feel confident and comfortable while at the pool or on the beach. This two-piece bikini has ruffles on the top and bottom that dance to your body’s every move, and the top is padded to give you extra support where you need it most.

This flirty bikini comes in sizes 0-20, making it ideal for any body type. Cupshe is a California-inspired swim and beachwear brand that values quality, affordability, comfort, and style. Their suits are thoughtfully designed with different body types and personalities in mind, so you know you’re getting the best bang for your buck.

You don’t want the summer to pass you by without trying this cute and playful style out for yourself. Get yours today for just under $30 on Amazon and be the talk of your next pool party!