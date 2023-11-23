Gifts Under $50 for Everyone on Your List

Image Credit: Daria Minaeva

Finding the perfect gifts for everyone on your holiday list can be quite a task. With all of the different interests, ages, and styles to consider, it can be hard to know where to start. And with budgets tight this year, you want to find something special without spending too much.

Fortunately, there are lots of great gifts under $50 that will make anyone’s eyes light up. From practical self-care items to elegant jewelry and useful tech, we’ve gathered up some fantastic options that won’t break your budget but will still show how much you care. Read on for our favorite affordable gift ideas for everyone on your list!

Cozyberry Querencia Candle Warmer Lamp: $39.99 (was $63.00)

The Cozyberry Querencia candle warmer lamp provides the ultimate candle-lit ambiance in the safest and most delightful way possible. They’ll be able to say goodbye to traditional candle burning and hello to a world of pure scent and cozy warmth throughout their home.

With top-of-the-line candle warming technology, it can effortlessly release the strongest, purest, and cleanest fragrance from their favorite candles within minutes. It’s also incredibly safe, a great gift for those who forget when their candles are lit.

Homesick New Home Scented Candle: $22.80 (was $34.00)

Make their home always feel brand new with the soothing and pleasant scent of the Homesick New Home scented candle. This is the perfect housewarming gift to add a touch of joy and relaxation to your loved one’s secret oasis.

Rich in delightful top notes of jasmine and cedarwood, middle notes of lime and sandalwood, and base notes of oakmoss and musk, this candle makes a truly memorable present for any occasion.

Plush Velvet Travel Jewelry Box: $17.99 (was $24.99)

If you’re looking for the perfect travel gift for the jewelry-loving person in your life, look no further than this plush velvet travel organizer. This luxurious jewelry box is a gorgeous color and looks stunning, while its gold side zipper adds classic style, making it stand out from other average travel accessories.

But this isn’t just a pretty gift—it provides great organization too. With seven slot rolls, three rectangular divisions, and an earring compartment, it’ll keep their jewelry untangled and make sure nothing is ever lost.

Pavoi 14K Gold-Plated Chunky Hoops: $13.95

The Pavoi 14K gold-plated hoops are trendy, stylish, and versatile. They feature an updated modern twist and are perfect for any occasion. The thick design is just the right size to wear comfortably all day long.

Crafted to be lightweight and durable, the 14K gold plate will keep a timeless brilliant shine and is also hypoallergenic, lead-free, and nickel-free. It makes for a great gift for those who have sensitive skin.

Dermora 24K Gold Eye Masks: $6.99 (was $15.88)

Have a friend obsessed with skincare? Get them Dermora’s golden glow under-eye patches. They work to renew and rejuvenate skin under the eyes. This twenty-pair set comes with all the essential ingredients for long-lasting results.

The specially formulated eye masks reduce puffiness, diminish dark circles, and smooth out wrinkles and fine lines. They’re also conveniently packed in travel sizes so they can take them everywhere.

Wireless 3-in-1 Fast Charging Station: $29.99

Designed with compatibility in mind, this wireless charging station is perfect for Apple AirPods, Apple Watches, and other Apple and Android devices. It supports hybrid charging for both, so no need to worry about compatibility issues.

Not only will this handy device charge their devices quickly, but it will also keep them safe with its over-current, over-voltage, and over-temperature protection technology.

Electric Coffee Mug Warmer: $25.97 (was $39.99)

This coffee mug warmer will keep your giftee’s coffee, tea, cocoa, or other drinks hot for as long as needed. They’ll enjoy a steaming cup of any beverage with the adjustable three-temperature settings.

Plus, the smart safety feature will automatically shut off after four hours. The blinking red light indicates when the plate is hot and notifies them when it cools down. Friends don’t let friends drink cold coffee—so get this for the coffee connoisseur on your list.

Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler: $45.00

The Stanley Quencher vacuum-insulated tumbler is the ultimate hydration companion that will keep them refreshed throughout the day. This dream tumbler guarantees fewer refills and the perfect temperature for their favorite drinks.

With its double-wall vacuum insulation, beverages will stay cold, iced, or hot for hours on end. It also fits in any car cup holder, making it a great gift for a person who is always on the go.

Glass Cups with Bamboo Lids: $18.04 (was $24.95)

This collection of glass cups with bamboo lids comes with complementing glass straws and two straw brushes for easy maintenance. With an ultra-sleek design, this set is extra fashionable and will make any beverage stand out in style.

Their substantial size can accommodate any drink, with a 16-ounce liquid capacity. Plus, the included lids, straws, and straw brushes make it a complete package for an elevated at-home drinking experience.

Mixology 8-Piece Bartender Kit: $19.99 (was $29.97)

Mixology just got a whole lot easier with this exclusive bartender kit. From martinis to margaritas and everything in between, anyone can now become a master mixologist from the comfort of their own home.

They’ll be shaking, stirring, and straining like a real pro! Best of all, it looks great too. Packaged in a sleek velvet pouch, your loved one will be thrilled to unwrap this professional-grade shaker set.