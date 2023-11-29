Try the Same Skincare Method as Miranda Kerr & Kendall Jenner With This Tool That’s 20% Off

Image Credit: ORION PRODUCTION/Shutterstock

There are several skincare tips and tricks that are shared on social media, but gua sha-ing your face is a trend that has been taken by storm. A gua sha is a face tool that has so many benefits — promoting blood circulation, depuffing, improving fine lines and wrinkles, relieving tension from muscles, and more. Several celebs participate in the skincare activity as well — such as Miranda Kerr and Kendall Jenner. We found a gua sha on Amazon, the huefull Gua Sha Facial Tool & Jade Roller Set, which is 20% off and less than $8.

Shop the huefull Gua Sha Facial Tool & Jade Roller Set for $7.99 on Amazon today!

So, not only does the huefull set come with a gua sha, but also a face roller — so you can give your face a spa day every day. “I personally wake up in the morning and my face is all puffy,” Miranda said on the Kora Organics YouTube page, following her gua sha routine. She first applies a face oil and then massages her face using upward strokes with a gua sha. After using it, your skin will look more lifted and rejuvenated and it’ll become a staple in your morning routine.

This set would make the perfect stocking stuffer for a self-care enthusiast. The packaging and color of the tools are a pretty shade of green and you get two tools in one order! Also, in the tool, there is crystal healing energy that will provide calmness and emotional balance when used. Whether you want to contour your cheekbones, give your face a nice massage, or wipe away the puffiness under your eyes, the benefits are endless.