Pink Christmas Trees Are All the Rage & You Can Shop One for the Holidays for Under $100

Just in time for the holidays, we found the perfect addition to your home – a pink Christmas tree. The pink tree is all the rage on TikTok with users posting the adorable tree covered in stylish ornaments and decorations, so we found one we think you’ll love and it’s under $100.

Ever since the Barbie movie came out this year, pink has taken on a whole new meaning, and social media feeds are flooded with pink everything. From clothes to accessories – to now even home decor. The pink tree trend is the perfect way to spice up your home whether you want it to be your main Christmas tree or want it as an additional tree that you can decorate with special pink ornaments and bows.

We especially love the Best Choice Products 6ft Pink Christmas Tree which is available in four different heights – 4.5ft, 6ft, 7.5ft, and 9ft. The tree comes in three different sections which makes it easy to store, and the set-up is super simple and doesn’t take up too much time. Even better, it comes with a foldable stand so all you need to do is get your own ornaments and you are good to go.

Over a thousand customers have raved about this pink tree with one happy customer writing, “Absolutely in LOVE!!! Such a beautiful pink color, and the branches are perfect! SO FULL! All you have to do is fluff them! There are so many ways you could decorate!”