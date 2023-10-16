Gal Gadot Uses This $10 Body Moisturizer for Smooth Skin

Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more about our policies and reviews.

A good moisturizer doesn’t need to break the bank — Gal Gadot‘s favorite is on sale for 50% off and you can get it for only $10, so you better snag it before the sale is over. “I use lots of different body lotions, but my favorite is the Nivea Rich and Nourishing Body Moisturiser – it’s cheap but it’s so good,” Gal shared with Harper’s Bazaar Singapore. This moisturizer is the perfect treat for your skin after a shower — you’ll feel ultra-hydrated and smooth all day and all night long.

Shop the Nivea Rich and Nourishing Body Moisturiser for $9.90 on Amazon today!

Your skin will instantly be transformed to feel and look smoother and healthier. The chillier months are underway, so it’s important to get prepared for the constant drying out — which often happens in the cold. The consistency of the moisturizer is thick and luscious, yet non-greasy, leaving you with a 48-hour deep moisture. After one application, you’ll noticeably feel the difference in texture in your skin — rough to smooth so easily!

There are several quality ingredients in the Nivea Body Moisturizer to ensure complete hydration — Nivea’s deep moisture serum, natural almond oil, and Vitamin E, which work together to absorb the water in your skin. We aren’t the only ones who are obsessed with this moisturizer, Amazon customers are loving it as well. “This product is the best moisturizer for dry skin! Lasts all day,” one wrote. Another said, “This lotion is awesome. This is the icing on the cake for me. It is spreadable and moisturizing and the signature Nivea scent is delicious. It is precisely what I needed, especially in these cold months.”