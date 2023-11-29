These Fun Makeup Bags Are Under $10 & Would Make the Perfect Stocking Stuffer

Image Credit: Savanevich Viktar/Shutterstock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more about our policies and reviews.

Traveling with makeup can be a pain, but these makeup bags from Amazon are the perfect way to fit all your essentials when traveling without the annoyance and you can get two bags for under $10! If you’re looking for a fun stocking stuffer for a makeup lover or someone who’s always traveling, the SOIDRAM 2 Pieces Makeup Bag Pouches is definitely the way to go. With plenty of different colors to choose from, stellar reviews on Amazon, and a reasonable price, these pouches are a no-brainer.

Shop the SOIDRAM 2 Pieces Makeup Bag Pouches for $8.50 on Amazon today!

These makeup bags are a perfect size since they’ll fit all your essentials without taking up too much space. Whether for makeup brushes, toiletries, or perfume — it’ll stay organized and protected in these bags. If you like a pop of color, the green and pink bags are a great option, or if you want something more neutral, they also come in black and white. Also, instead of purchasing two bags, you can get one makeup bag and a bag specifically for brushes — the choice is yours!

“Ordered these as a stocking stuff for my teenage daughter. As soon as they arrived I really contemplated keeping them for myself. The size and shape of these would be perfect for organizing a larger makeup tote/bag,” one reviewer shared on Amazon. Another said, ” I have never found a cuter bag for traveling. Not only can use it for makeup, but I use it for my medicine. I also use it for my Band-Aids, my perfume, my deodorant, my skincare, my charger… you get two for $10 which is such a great deal.”