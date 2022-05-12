HollywoodLife Beauty Awards 2022 — Luxury Picks Worth Splurging On

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Now that the 2022 Hollywoodife Beauty Awards are coming to an end, we saved the best category for last – luxury beauty picks. From skincare to haircare and more – we rounded up all of the best products that are worth splurging on.

We tested out all different products and were able to narrow down our list to just a few winners that have products worth every penny and you definitely will get your money’s worth. To see and shop for all the winners, scroll below and click through the gallery above!

BEST FACE MASK – 111SKIN Oxygen Express Mask

If you want your skin to look dewy, glowing, and radiant, look no further than this 111SKIN face mask. It aims to tone, tighten and refine the appearance of the skin using a formula of Oxygen, ATP, and 5 active complexes that help diminish pores leaving you with a “glass-like” complexion. $135, 111skin.com

BEST EYE SERUM – Elizabeth Arden PREVAGE Anti-Aging Eye Serum 2.0

We are loving this Elizabeth Arden PREVAGE eye serum formulated with Idebenone, a powerful antioxidant that protects skin from environmental damage while correcting visible signs of aging around the eyes. $106, elizabetharden.com

BEST SERUM – Clinical Skin Polypeptide Firming Serum

This new clinical skincare brand has quickly become a favorite, especially this serum which targets signs of aging. It’s formulated with peptides, antioxidants, ceramides, and hyaluronic acid, which work together to increase skin firmness, moisture, and elasticity while reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. $250, clinicalskin.com

BEST CANDLE – Milan Candles Coconut Cashmere

This delicious candle is perfect for any season and any time. The delicious scent of coconut mixed with the warming scent of cashmere made this our favorite candle. Plus, it comes in a pretty container that works well in any room. Even better, the candle has angel number 777 on it which “signifies the connection between the spirit and the soul and represents a spiritual awakening, or inner wisdom.” $65, milancandles.com

BEST BEAUTY TOOL – Osmosis Epic Skin Tool

While there are a ton of beauty tools on the market, we chose this tool because it helps to maximize your skincare routine by penetrating products into your skin so you’re not wasting product, plus, your skin is getting the full amount of product needed to aid in skin health. It has 360-degree angled rollers that help you get the product in even the toughest of places. $149, osmosisbeauty.com

BEST LIPSTICK – Gucci Rouge De Beauté Brillant

For a super luxurious burst of color, this Gucci lipstick is one of our favorites. Available in a whopping 18 different colors, the lipstick has a creamy, hydrating formula with a high shine finish that provides your lips with 24 hours of hydration. Even better, it’s made with parabens, sulfates SLS, and SLES. $42, sephora.com

BEST CONDITIONER – VEGAMOUR GRO+ Advanced Replenishing Conditioner

This new 100% vegan, cruelty-free, and color-safe conditioner from Vegamour is seriously amazing because it is formulated with powerful botanicals and a vegan keratin replacement, Karmatin, that helps prevent breakage while boosting hair growth. $58, vegamour.com

BEST CURLING IRON – Asultra NHXSULTRA Curling Iron

This 1.5″ curling iron has a Korean ceramic barrel that makes styling easy and effortless while the dual ceramic heating system allows for consistent styling, rapid heat-up times, and even heat distribution. It has a digital temperature of 250 to 450 degrees and a higher arch base on the clip that allows for easy movement. $259, sultra.com