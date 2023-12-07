Eva Mendes Uses This Delicious Smelling Exfoliator Daily for Smooth Skin

Image Credit: Gregory Pace/BEI/Shutterstock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more about our policies and reviews.

A high-quality exfoliator should definitely be on your Christmas list — it’s the best way to make sure your dead skin is buffed away, leaving a smooth and shiny surface. Eva Mendes recommends fellow celebrity Miranda Kerr‘s Kora Organics Invigorating Body Scrub, which promises to reveal soft and glowing skin after use. The exfoliator is infused with turmeric with a blend of bio-actives and natural ingredients— which gets the job done splendidly. If you’re looking for a holiday gift for a loved one or just want to treat yourself, now’s the time.

Shop the Kora Organics Invigorating Body Scrub for $60 on Amazon today!

Eva told NY Mag that she couldn’t live without this exfoliator. “This is Miranda Kerr’s product. A friend of mine gave it to me, and I didn’t know that it was her line until I looked it up. I make sure I don’t run out of it. It’s got turmeric — I love that it smells very clean. Once I smell something, I can tell whether it’s going to be good for me or not. This isn’t too perfume-y at all,” Eva said. “And she’s very, very clean with her ingredients. It’s exfoliating, but it’s not harsh. I love the size of the beads. I like a bigger bead. They tend to be softer. I use it daily, when I’m in the shower because it’s just that good.”

Once you purchase, this body scrub will become a new addition to your everyday routine. All you have to do is massage to wet skin or use it as a mask for 1-2 minutes. It’s that easy and your skin will be thanking you. Not only is turmeric a key ingredient but there’s also rosehip infused to gently remove dead skin cells without damaging your skin’s natural barrier.