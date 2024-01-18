Eva Mendes Loves This Body Oil Spray That ‘Absorbs Fast & Moisturizes’

Image Credit: Carlos Tischler/Shutterstock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more about our policies and reviews.

If you don’t like the heavy feeling body lotion leaves on your skin but want to keep your skin hydrated, Eva Mendes found a product that solves that problem. The Kai Body Glow is a dry body oil spray infused with jojoba, chamomile, and cucumber extracts to leave your skin moisturized and soothed after every time you use it. It’s like a treat for your skin after you exit the shower. It also smells fresh, clean, and spa-like — everything you want in a body oil.

Shop the Kai Body Glow for $38 on Amazon today!

“I’m super weird about putting on creams. I don’t like the feel of lotion so this is perfect. It’s a light oil spray that absorbs fast and moisturizes,” Eva shared with People. “I carry it with me and use it all day.” Not only will the dry oil spray make your skin feel silky smooth, but it also leaves behind a radiant glow. No more dull and dry winter skin — you can look hydrated all year long with this product. It’s also super lightweight, so your skin will not feel oily or greasy after use.

Plenty of customers are obsessed with the fragrance of the body oil. “Best scent ever… The scent stays with you all day! A very light, floral, honey suckle type of scent. Pure heaven and makes my skin feel smooth,” an Amazon customer shared. Another said, “This is my new favorite scent…to me, it smells like a cross between gardenia and tuberose and coconut oil. Very moisturizing, it leaves a subtle glow on my skin. Love it!”