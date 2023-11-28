Eva Longoria is ‘Obsessed’ With This Makeup Brush That’s Currently 30% Off

Image Credit: Chad Salvador/Shutterstock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more about our policies and reviews.

Even though Black Friday and Cyber Monday are officially over, there are still a ton of deals available, and one deal we especially love is on the IT Cosmetics Heavenly Luxe Complexion Perfection Brush #7. The brush is loved by Eva Longoria and it’s currently 30% off the retail price of $50 so it can be all yours for just $35, saving you $15.

Get the IT Cosmetics Heavenly Luxe Complexion Perfection Brush #7 here for $35.

Eva shared her “Hottest Mom” makeup routine in a Vogue Beauty Secrets video and shared all of her tips and tricks. In the video, Eva applied concealer and blended it in with a sponge and then she held up the IT Cosmetics brush saying, “I’m obsessed with this brush from IT Cosmetics. It’s like the perfect like firmness.” Then, she dipped the brush into her creamy bronzer and used the brush to apply the bronzer to the outside of her face. She did this so that she could “look snatched,” and then she joked, “Is that what the kids are saying, you guys?” She then used the same brush to apply her creamy blush to the apples of her cheeks.

The cruelty-free, two-sided brush has a 12,800 hair count and is designed to apply both foundation and concealer but can also be used for bronzer and blush, as Eva showed us. The pro-hygienic bristles are perfect for powder, liquid, or cream products, and having two brushes in one saves space in your makeup bag.