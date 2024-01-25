Erin Andrews Uses These At-Home Whitening Strips for the Perfect Smile

Image Credit: Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Whitened teeth can make all the difference for your appearance and Erin Andrews, whose smile shines bright on television, shared the whitening strips she often uses — the Crest 3D Whitestrips, Professional Effects. These whitening strips are effective, long-lasting, and can remove over 10 years of stains on your teeth. It’s time for your glow-up; this is the perfect first step to feeling your best and most confident.

“I’m always doing Crest Whitestrips because I’m a coffee drinker and wine drinker,” Erin told USA Today. These strips are just as good as a professional-level treatment, so save your money and do it at home. The Crest 3D Whitestrips will last for over 6 months after usage and are the #1 dentist-recommended whitening strips. All you have to do is peel the strip off, apply one on the top and one on the bottom of your teeth, and leave them on for 30 minutes. They’re easy to use and don’t involve any messy trays or gels, so you can do any activity around the house while you wait for them to work their magic.

With a staggering 90,000+ reviews on Amazon, these strips not only showcase their popularity but also provide valuable insights into their effectiveness. “Whether it’s from coffee, wine, or smoking, these strips work diligently to unveil a noticeably whiter smile. The results are often visible in just a few days, with the full effect typically seen in about three weeks. This rapid transformation is a significant advantage for those seeking quick and effective teeth whitening solutions,” a customer shared.