Emma Watson Has Been Obsessed With This Lip Liner for Years

Image Credit: Alessandro Bremec/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Emma Watson shared what’s inside her makeup bag and she mentioned her favorite lip liner — which comes in the perfect shade for fall. “This is Jane Iredale. I’ve been using this lip pencil for years and years and years. It’s in my favorite color, which is called “spice,” Emma shared with Vogue. The Jane Iredale Lip Pencil is the softest liner that glides so easily onto your lips and will stay on all day and night.

Shop the Jane Iredale Lip Pencil for $20 on Amazon today!

The lip liner is made for delicate skin — it’s a mineral pigment-based pencil with a soft formula, which creates the perfect base for your lips. There are so many beneficial ingredients in the lip liner as well, which can often be difficult to find in such a small product. There is jojoba oil and caprylic oil in the liner, which helps hold moisture in, along with antioxidants tocopherol, ascorbyl palmitate, and Vitamin E to protect your lips. It’s so smooth and buttery that your lips will not become irritated and it blends seamlessly with whichever lipgloss or lipstick you choose to put over it.

The Jane Iredale lip pencil can elevate any makeup look — it will not look complete without that extra definition around your lips. Emma’s favorite is Spice, which is a pinky brown and a stunning shade that will bring a girly touch to a neutral look. If you’re looking for something with more pigment, try Rose, but if you’re craving a dark moment, Earth Red may be your shade. The opportunities are endless and once you purchase, you’ll never leave the house without it in your purse.