Emma Roberts Discovered This Lip Treatment While Filming ‘Maybe I Do’

Emma Roberts has been on the big screen since she was nine years old and has learned plenty over the years about what makes her feel and look her best. She recently shared with Vogue, that her go-to lip balm is the U Beauty Plasma Lip Compound, which is the perfect item to throw into your purse to ensure you’re always prepared for chapped lips. This particular lip balm has so many benefits — like diminishing fine lines, and improving texture and wrinkles, while also providing your lips with a luscious plump. With the colder months underway, it’s the perfect time to purchase.

“I suffer from the worst chapped lips, especially when I’m on set because I’m constantly [rubbing my lips together], which is a really bad habit,” Emma shared. “I actually discovered [the lip balm] when I was filming my new movie Maybe I Do.” The lip balm has twelve varying shades, so you can decide which suits you the best while enjoying all the benefits. Emma continued, “I realized if I used this first thing in the morning and right before I go to bed, it totally just takes the chap away.”

The applicator for the lip balm is uniquely metal, so it feels soothing and satisfying on your lips while you apply. Also, if you’re looking for a natural way to plump your lips without injections, you’ve found the right place — the Plasma Lip Compound includes ingredients to get your lips to a new level of lusciousness. The peptides, ceramides, salicylic acid, shea butter, beeswax, and more ingredients that are infused in the formula all have their own benefits in creating this unique lip treatment. U Beauty even says that you should notice visual results instantly and expect peak contouring after four weeks of use!