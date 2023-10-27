Emma Roberts Has Been Using This Body Oil That’s ‘Clean, Easy & Hydrating’

Image Credit: Billy Farrell/BFA.com/Shutterstock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more about our policies and reviews.

A good body oil is a necessity in your beauty collection — it’ll instantly soothe and relax your skin while creating a smooth barrier. Emma Roberts likes to have a body oil on hand at all times like the rest of us and she shared her go-to, which is the Osea Undaria Algae Body Oil. “I’ve been using the Osea Body Oil for a long time—I never really switch it out,” Emma shared with Byrdie when asked about the product she has used the longest. “Like, I always just buy a new one because it’s clean, it’s easy, it is really hydrating. And I really love the brand.”

Shop the Osea Undaria Algae Body Oil for $52 on Amazon today!

The Osea body oil is the perfect treat for your skin right after the shower since it will instantly quench your skin’s thirst. It’s lightweight and non-greasy, so it feels incredible on your skin while nourishing it with beneficial ingredients. The Undaria Algae infused in the formula is hand-harvested in barrels of oils to ensure the vitamins and minerals are soaked into the oil. There are 7 nourishing botanical oils full of antioxidants that soften and firm the skin to the absolute max. It will also visibly improve sagging skin and create a sculpted and toned look. The benefits are endless!

The ingredients in the oil create a natural glow on the skin, along with a delicious scent that will get you addicted to applying it. There is grapefruit, lime, and cypress with mango and mandarin notes in the oil to create a unique yet heavenly scent. It’s also vegan, cruelty-free and 100% clean!