Emily Blunt’s Makeup Artist Uses This Exfoliator for Chapped Lips

Emily Blunt‘s makeup artist Jenn Streicher gave us the inside scoop on Emily’s go-to makeup products, especially for the winter. Not only did she rave about the Lanolips Lemonaid Scrubba Balm, but she also shared some tips and tricks on how to ensure your lips don’t become raisin-like in the colder months. She believes wearing a lip mask under your lip gloss or lipstick is the best way to ensure ultimate hydration. The Lanolips Lemonaid Scrubba Balm is the perfect exfoliator for your lips that you can take on the go.

“I love using a good lip exfoliant. Lano Lip Lemonaid Scrubba-Balm is great!,” Jenn shared with Byrdie. The exfoliating mask has a lemon flavor, so it’s fresh and delicious every time you apply it. The balm also features extra fine sugar crystals and crushed orange peel, which you can either pat or lick off — so, it’s great for your lips while providing you with a sweet treat! The exfoliation will gently buff away the dead skin cells on your lips, leaving your lips soft, moisturized, and luscious.

Lanolips also use a secret ingredient to ensure your lips stay unchapped (even in the winter). They use Lanonlin in their products, which is a moisturizing oil that mimics the skin’s natural oils to help heal your lips to the best of their ability. Not only is this a great product for winter, but if you get sunburnt lips, Lanolips can also help treat burns. Once you start using it, you’ll never leave the house without it — there are so many benefits!