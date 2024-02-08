Channel Dua Lipa’s Sexy Red Locks This Winter With This $10 Hair Dye

Image Credit: Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more about our policies and reviews.

Dua Lipa has recently deputed a chic red hair color that is totally on-trend. If you’re looking to emulate this sexy, sultry vibe — we found the perfect semi-permanent hair dye for you that’s affordable and provides spectacular results. The ARCTIC FOX Vegan and Cruelty-Free Semi-Permanent Hair Color Dye is the best way to spice things up and try something new and even better, it’s currently on sale!

Shop the ARCTIC FOX Vegan and Cruelty-Free Semi-Permanent Hair Color Dye for $9.99 on Amazon today!

The formula in this hair dye is ultra-hydrating and deep-conditioning — free from harsh chemicals. According to Liz Vargas, Artic Fox hair colorist and salon owner, “Cherry Cola is a big hit this winter allowing for a fantasy color to show off in a darker realm. Cherry Cola can fade quickly so be sure to have extra product for at-home touch-ups. Dua Lipa is the perfect example showing off her deep fantasy red. As summer approaches an even more vibrant cherry will navigate from the cola aspect of this color think Rihanna 2010.”

According to the brand, to achieve the Cherry Cola look, you can mix the two Artic Fox shades Ritual and Wrath Cherry. With 72,255 reviews, we know this is a brand you can trust to help you achieve your most radiant self. If you’re looking for a change this winter, now is your chance to turn heads and wow your friends with Artic Fox. As a semi-permanent hair dye, it strikes an ideal balance, offering lasting vibrancy without rapid fading. Not being entirely permanent, it provides the freedom to experiment without the concern of enduring regret. Coloring your hair can be expensive, but this is the perfect solution without having to break the bank at the salon.