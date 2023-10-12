Dua Lipa is Obsessed With This ‘Nourishing, Firming Lotion’ That Smells Delicious

Image Credit: Amy Muir/Shutterstock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Why not feel tropical all year long, instead of just on vacation? The Sol De Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream will transport you straight to the beach with a delicious scent while giving your skin an ultra-smooth texture. Dua Lipa loves this lotion and described it as a “nourishing, firming lotion you can use all over,” on her Service 95 blog. The lotion is caffeine-rich (it has five times more caffeine than coffee), so your skin will be stimulated and energy boosted, while also helping visibly smooth and tighten skin.

The Bum Bum Cream was one of Dua’s go-to products that she mentioned. “Just thinking about bringing them with me to the beach is getting me so excited for my holidays,” she wrote. The cream is filled with the most moisturizing ingredients, Sol De Janiero’s Brazilian blend, to provide your skin with only the best — antioxidant-filled Açaí Oil, Coconut Oil, and Cupuaçu Butter are mixed together with guaraná. Not only will your skin feel hydrated, but it will also tighten your skin’s texture with the rich consistency of the lotion. But, everyone’s favorite part is the uniquely delightful scent — which has notes of pistachio, salted caramel, and vanilla. Once you apply the cream to your body, you won’t stop getting compliments!

Dua isn’t the only one who loves the cream — Hailey Bieber has also raved about the product. When doing a Sephora shopping spree with Refinery29, she said the Sol De Janeiro Cream “smells amazing.” There are also 42,031 ratings on Amazon! “The non-greasy/sticky feeling and the longevity of the scent alone made me see why this is such a hyped product,” a customer shared. Another reviewer said, “I could use this for the rest of my life. I’m truly addicted to this scent. I love moisturizing it’s part of my routine & this makes it 100% more exciting, going to bed smelling like this lotion is something else true serenity.”