Dua Lipa Used This Exact Lip Gloss in the ‘Training Season’ Music Video

Dua Lipa has been announced as the Global Makeup Ambassador for YSL Beauty, infusing her unique flair and style into the brand’s upcoming product offerings. In the recent campaign, Dua wore the YSL Candy Glaze Lip Gloss Stick, which has become viral on social media since its launch — it’s long-wearing, hydrating, and provides an unparalleled shine, making it an absolute must-have. Not only did Dua wear the product for YSL’s campaign, but the lip gloss was also featured in her music video for the hit song Training Season. During the music video, Dua applied the Candy Glaze, leaving her lips looking luscious throughout the whole video.

“Dua Lipa brings an electrifying energy to our brand, inspiring women to not just wear makeup, but to make a statement about who they are and what they stand for,” International General Manager of YSL Beauty Stephan Bezy shared. This isn’t just any ordinary lip gloss — it has nourishing ingredients as well. Infused with Vitamin E and hyaluronic acid, it provides medium coverage and a gorgeous shine.

There are plenty of shades to choose from depending on what you’re looking for. For a subtle, colorless lip plump, opt for the clear shade with a hint of pink undertone. If you’re craving more vibrancy, try out Sweet Burgundy for an understated elegance, or go bold with Bright Red for a captivating look. The lip gloss will last for up to 8 hours, delivering a soothing and hydrating experience with its luxuriously jelly-like consistency that melts onto your lips. The subtle fragrance is the perfect balance — ensuring your lips feel sweet and inviting without overwhelming your senses.