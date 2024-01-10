Dua Lipa Relies on This Facial Spray for the Ultimate ‘Glow Boost’

Image Credit: C Flanigan/imageSPACE/Shutterstock

What if a few sprays of a facial mist can solve all your skin’s problems? Well, Dua Lipa‘s go-to facial spray, the Caudalie Beauty Elixir Face Mist works like magic. It provides the ultimate refreshment for your skin whenever your skin is feeling a bit dehydrated and dull. Whether it’s a step in your skincare routine or a setting spray for makeup, this spray does it all and will create a dewy finish that will have you glowing from within.

When Service95 asked for Dua’s go-to beauty products, she said the Caudalie Face Mist is “great for an on-the-go glow boost.” This spray will do wonders for your skin — it will enhance your complexion, tighten the look of pores, and provide a hydrated finish. Infused with green grape and orange blossom water, as well as a mix of essential oils like peppermint, lemon balm, and rosemary, it will calm your skin and provide the ultimate hydration. It’s filled with plenty of antioxidants that help reduce redness and even your skin tone.

This travel size is the perfect product to throw into your toiletry bag for a trip, since it’s easy to pack and will keep your skin in tip-top shape. You’ll be able to see a difference in your skin and your makeup after using it, and it’ll now become an everyday staple that you won’t be able to live without. “This has become a staple in my face routine. It smells great. Has antibacterial properties to help with breakouts. Great for after-flight hydration,” an Amazon reviewer shared.