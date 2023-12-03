Drew Barrymore’s Go-To Water Tumbler Will Keep Your Drink Cold All Day

Image Credit: Jeremy Smith/imageSPACE/Shutterstock

Keeping a reusable water bottle around will not only motivate you to drink more water (which is good for you) but help the environment as well. Drew Barrymore‘s favorite reusable water bottle is the Simple Modern Tumbler, which comes in several fun colors and will keep your water cold all day long. If you put ice in the cup the night before, it’ll still be there the next day! For under $20, this cup will make a difference in your water intake for the better.

“I’ve really tried to eliminate the number of single-use plastics in my home. I recently started using tumblers like these that I can wash and reuse instead of continuously buying plastic water bottles,” Drew told Page Six Style about the Simple Modern cup. This pink color is so cute and fun — you’ll want to bring it everywhere. Many other insulated cups can be overpriced, but Simple Modern ensures the same quality for a reasonable price.

Amazon customers are also impressed with the quality and performance of these cups. “We bought these for our entire family. I got tired of all the glasses everywhere. Now everyone has a SimpleModern tumbler in a different color. They keep drinks cold all day. I filled them up before bed with ice and water, and they are still full of ice in the morning. We just keep them filled throughout the day, and it reminds us to keep drinking water.I also like the size of the base as it will fit into my car cupholder,” one customer shared.