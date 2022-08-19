These Forever Classic Boots That Celebs Love Are Finally On Sale Just Before Fall

Image Credit: krisana/Adobe

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Summer will soon be coming to an end, which means fall fashion is on its way. As we say goodbye to flip-flops, shorts and trendy bathing suits, we’ll gladly welcome fall staples into our wardrobes such as hoodies, scarves and boots. This classic iconic boot by Dr. Marten’s has celebrities like Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid pairing them with their favorite looks. The best part is, these leather platform boots are on sale for 40% off on Amazon!

This slip-resistant boot by Dr. Marten’s is a perfect fall staple for individuals who love incorporating attitude and empowerment into their style. These durable iconic boots are made with 100% high-quality rich leather for a classic chic look. The thick rubber sole provides enough traction for even the toughest floors. Made with an air-cushioned sole and a rubber platform, this boot is made to keep your feet comfortable with every step.

Don’t just take our word for it. One 5-star reviewer proudly stated, “I ordered these about 3 weeks ago and have been wearing them ever since. They are SO COMFORTABLE. They are stylish, and I get so many compliments on them! Absolutely perfect boots!”

Ready to stand tall in a platform boot that’s made to keep you on trend this fall? These durable and long-lasting ankle boots by Dr. Marten’s are available for 40% off on Amazon. Hurry and get yours right in time for the cooler months ahead.