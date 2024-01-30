Dakota Johnson Uses This Foundation for a Sheer, Glowy Look

Image Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Finding the right foundation for you can be a difficult endeavor, but Dakota Johnson‘s makeup artist Evelyne Noraz revealed her go-to for the actress, which is the Koh Gen Do Maifanshi Aqua Foundation. This product ticks every box, offering a medium coverage that creates a natural-looking youthful glow while seamlessly blurring imperfections. The brand calls it a ‘post-facial glow’, as this foundation will effortlessly create a clean and smooth finish on your skin. It has just the right amount of coverage to hide dark spots and blemishes, plenty of hydration so there’s no caking, as well as longevity — it’ll stay on your skin all day and all night.

Shop the Koh Gen Do Maifanshi Aqua Foundation for $96 on Amazon today!

“I don’t use a lot of foundation. I like to still see skin. Koh Gen Do Maifanshi Aqua Foundation is perfect — it has coverage but if you don’t use a lot and if you apply it with a damp Beautyblender it goes on very sheer,” Evelyne shared. “I love freckles and skin and Dakota has beautiful skin — why hide it?” The foundation is formulated with a Gloss Film Powder, which includes minerals that will brighten and minimize your pores, as well as avoid sweat and oiliness. The foundation is also based on skincare to ensure your skin has that glowy and ‘glazed donut’ look we are all chasing.

There is an extensive array of foundation shades to ensure you discover your ideal match for a flawless complexion. “This is my all-time favorite foundation!!!! I don’t even need a primer for this, it blends in so smoothly and it’s very comfortable to wear but it doesn’t look like you’re wearing makeup,” an Amazon customer shared.