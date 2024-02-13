Dakota Johnson & Gal Gadot Have Used This Inexpensive Dry Shampoo for Extra Volume

Image Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images/ Christopher Polk/WWD via Getty Images

If you find yourself grappling with oily hair just a day after washing, it’s crucial to consider investing in a high-quality dry shampoo. Renowned celebrity hairstylist Mark Townsend, who’s responsible for the hair of several A-listers like Dakota Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Julianne Moore, recommends his favorite go-to solution: Dove Care Between Washes Dry Shampoo. This exceptional product not only effectively removes excess oil but also imparts added volume and fullness to your hair.

“This is my favorite dry shampoo,” Townsend shared with Today.com. “It’s my go-to product for styling because it truly adds volume to any look without leaving a powdery residue.” Simply spritz the dry shampoo from a distance of 8-12 inches onto your roots, and witness the product swiftly absorb excess oil. Experience a rapid transformation as it turns greasiness into a matte, clean appearance. Revel in the feeling of refreshment and a rejuvenated look, accompanied by a delightful, fresh scent.

“I find dry shampoo to be more effective than hairspray at achieving long-lasting volume, because the starch in the dry shampoo formula separates hair, making it look fuller, while hairspray sticks hair together,” Mark continued. So, the dry shampoo will also eliminate unwanted flatness and thinness. There are close to 15,000 reviews on Amazon for the product — ensuring its proper usage and quality. “I tried the Dove this morning on my 3-days ago washed hair and I am really pleased with the product. Most drugstore brands leave my hair just feeling stiff & thick with product. The Dove DS made my hair feel soft with no real stiff or too-thick feeling. I really like the smell,” a reviewer shared.