This Adorable, Customizable Travel Jewelry Holder is on Sale for 32% Off

Traveling with jewelry can be a pain — your necklaces constantly getting tangled together and loose earrings falling out — but we found an easier way to travel with all your favorite jewelry pieces and you can do it in style too! The Parima Small Jewelry Box for Girls is a customizable jewelry box where you can put your first initial on it, making it a great gift option. Not only can you choose the letter on the front, but there are seven different color choices. Ahead of Black Friday, this jewelry box is on sale for 32% off, so you better snag it quickly!

The jewelry box is 100% PU Leather and waterproof, so it will stay in good condition wherever you take it. The interior is also made of high-quality velvet, which ensures your jewelry will be protected from scratches with a soft surface to keep it on. A personalized gift is always thoughtful and every girl needs a jewelry box to travel with. This specific jewelry box has a sponge strip for rings, compartments with removable dividers (so you can personalize it based on what jewelry you have), and an elastic pocket for necklaces. This jewelry holder would make a perfect stocking stuffer — and because of the size, it makes it super travel friendly and you’ll never take another trip without it.

“It is really a cute item, perfect for teenage girls,” one happy customer shared on Amazon. Another said, “I bought it for my friend, great quality and even came with a ribbon and little note to write in.”