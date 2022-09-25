See Why Shoppers Are Buying This Fall Sweater In Every Color (At 20% Off)

Image Credit: micro / adobe stock

Fall is officially here — which means it’s time to trade in your swimsuits and portable fans for pumpkin spice candles and cozy sweaters. This is also the perfect time for a closet revamp. If you’re considering updating your fall wardrobe, start by snagging this Pretty Garden Crew Neck Sweater. Not too light, nor too heavy, this sweater is the ideal pick for transitional weather.

Currently on sale, the crew neck is the ultimate must-have for the season. Gear up for the slight breeze and dropping temperatures with the popular pullover that one shopper says they’ll “buy in every color”. Stylish, cozy and 20% off, hurry now and add this to your cart.

Pretty Garden Crew Neck Knit Pullover Sweater $28.99 – $38.99

Buy it on Amazon

Embrace the new season with this cozy Amazon pick. The Pretty Garden Pullover Sweater is made of 100% breathable polyester, making it super soft, skin-friendly and comfortable. It features a stylish long drop shoulder and sleeves, helping to flatter your shape and show the perfect shoulder line.

Though this Amazon sweater is great for the transitional fall weather, it’s also perfect for colder days. The high-quality knit material is super cute, but it’s designed to keep you warm. The classic lantern sleeves are elegant and vintage, but they’re also perfect for giving you a bundled-up feel. Thanks to this pullover, you’ll stay cozy and stylish all season long.

This classic sweater can be worn any and everywhere, and in so many different ways. Whether you’re heading to the pumpkin patch, to work or just lounging around the house – this pullover fits every occasion. Pair it with jeans, a skirt or on top of a dress for an easy going out look. You can also pair it with linen trousers and trendy loafers for a cute office outfit.

The versatility doesn’t stop here. You can also choose between 12 different colors, including khaki, black and dark green. When it’s time to refresh, simply toss the sweater into the washing machine and hang it to dry.

Over 600 shoppers have rated this knit crew neck 5-stars. One shopper said it “exceeded her expectations,” adding that she “immediately loved it” while another called it a “fashionable, warm sweater.” This 5-star reviewer claims the sweater is “super soft” and that she “will be buying more.” Judging from the customer reviews, this sweater is a ten out of ten. Get ready for compliments galore. You may even want to stock up on a few while you can get this must-have item on sale.

Say goodbye to summer and hello to fall. The Pretty Garden Crew Neck Pullover Sweater is perfect for the current transitional weather and the colder months to come. It’s versatile, stylish and sure to keep you warm. The best part of all is that it’s on sale. According to shoppers, you just may need this sweater in every color. Head to Amazon and snag this fall essential while the deal lasts.