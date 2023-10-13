Courteney Cox Gave Her Stamp of Approval on This Eucalyptus Body Wash

Image Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more about our policies and reviews.

There’s no better feeling than exiting your shower feeling super fresh and ready for the day. A good body wash can transform your shower experience and our new favorite body wash will transport you straight to a spa. The Nécessaire Body Wash is a multi-vitamin cleanser that will cleanse your skin to the absolute max — you’ll feel as clean as could be. Courteney Cox gave her stamp of approval on the body wash and says she uses it every day. You can purchase the product now to elevate your shower experience.

Shop the Nécessaire Body Wash for $25 on Amazon today!

“With body wash, I don’t want it to have a scent that competes with my perfume, and the fragrance [in this] isn’t overpowering,” Courteney told InStyle. “It makes you feel clean, and it looks good in the shower, too.” There are so many products you apply on your face to try to keep it in tip-top shape, but it’s equally as important to put good quality products on your body as well. The Nécessaire body wash is essentially skincare for the body, providing all the necessary ingredients to ensure your skin thrives — it perfectly cleanses, softens, and nourishes your skin.

All of the ingredients in the body wash serve a specific purpose. Niacinamide works to protect and strengthen your skin’s barrier, Vitamins C and E and Omegas 6-9 are rich in plant oils to replenish the skin and glycerin keeps your skin hydrated, while plant surfactants provide a soft lather and ensure it is non-stripping-and-non-drying. Although our favorite is the eucalyptus scent, you can also choose from sandalwood or bergamot — or, if you don’t want any scent, there is a scent-free option as well.