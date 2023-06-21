(Last-Minute) Eras Tour Outfit Ideas for Under $50 on Amazon

Image Credit: SARAH YENESEL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more about our policies and reviews.

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour ends August 9 in the US, but she just announced new international dates. If you’re lucky enough to have tickets, you’ll want to look the part of a true Swiftie — and we have just the items for you. We’re here to give you some last-minute outfit ideas that you can find on Amazon.

Whether you’d like to show your support for old-school Taylor or want to be stylish on a budget, Amazon has a range of clothing options to choose from. From trendy dresses to glittery tops, you can find practically any type of outfit piece to match your unique style. So, get ready to rock the show and express your love for Taylor Swift — all for less than $50! Don’t miss out on these high-fashion deals just in time for the show.

Romantic Flounce Dress: $44.99

This stunning dress is completely eye-catching and perfect for any special day. The dress features an asymmetric off-the-shoulder ruffled flounce design and a feminine mesh tulle skirt for a sweet and romantic aesthetic. For a concert, pair this mini dress with high-heeled ankle boots and a handbag in a statement color for a classy modern style.

Sheer Glitter Mesh Top: $32.99

This gorgeous blouse is sure to make heads turn. The semi-sheer mesh is finely covered in glittery sequins that will sparkle and shine on a night out. Perfect for a concert, pair this top with a pair of distressed skinny jeans and high-heeled sandals for a stylish and contemporary look.

Sequin Fitted Blazer: $43.99 (was $59.99)

This stylish bomber jacket features patchwork sequins in a shiny glitter finish all over, making it a perfect statement piece to wear to any event. Team this jacket with a graphic tee, black skinny jeans, and black ankle boots for a cool and edgy concert outfit.

Boyfriend Denim Jacket: $45.90

This practical and stylish jean jacket is perfect for any occasion. The loose fit and raw hem detailing create a cool and contemporary look. Stand out at any event with this jacket over a black mini dress and brown ankle boots — accessorize with a tonal shoulder bag and you have the perfect concert wear.

Sequin Tassel Skirt: $22.99

This skirt is a fabulous option for adding subtle sparkle to any outfit. The stretchy waistband helps to make sure the fit is comfortable and wearable all night. Pair this skirt with a black crop top, strappy sandals, and a small intricate necklace to complete the look — now that’s a fit!