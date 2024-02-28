Cindy Crawford Uses This Skincare Product Every Night to Avoid Wrinkles

Image Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty Images

There are so many serums and moisturizers out there for your skin, but Cindy Crawford has created a unique solution for combating wrinkles. The Meaningful Beauty Wrinkle Smoothing Capsules are filled with melon super antioxidants and a peptide blend to target fine lines and wrinkles wherever you have problem areas. You no longer have to worry about if you’re using too much or too little of a product, since the capsules are conveniently single-dosed and are designed to work instantly after your first application.

Shop the Meaningful Beauty Wrinkle Smoothing Capsules for $55 on Amazon today!

If you’re beginning to see fine lines and wrinkles around your eyes, mouth, or forehead — don’t fret. These capsules will provide your skin with a smoother, firmer and plumper finish wherever you see fit. All you have to do is gently open the capsule by twisting off the end and applying it to your skin. Melon super antioxidants are used uniquely in Meaningful Beauty products, which fight against environmental aggressors and future damage. There’s also a peptide blend that will target your dark spots and wrinkles.

Not only will you see a difference in smoothness, but there is also a visible radiance that will exude from your skin. There’s jojoba oil in the formula as well to keep your skin calm and collected throughout the process. “This cream is very lightweight and feels amazing on my skin. Hours later I can still tell the moisturizer is on my face because of the smooth silky feeling. It is not greasy or heavy. It works well under my foundation without clogging my pores,” an Amazon customer shared. “I didn’t think I would like the little capsule beads but I actually do because it gives you the exact right amount that you need.