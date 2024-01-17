Try Cindy Crawford’s Full Skincare Routine for Smoothing Wrinkles & Firming Skin

Image Credit: Kristina Bumphrey/Shutterstock

Cindy Crawford founded her skincare brand Meaningful Beauty in 2004 — and it’s been going strong for the last 20 years. Not many skincare brands stand the test of time, but we’ve learned that Cindy’s has the secret sauce to continue to gain customers throughout the years. If you’re looking to revamp your skincare routine, the Meaningful Beauty Anti-Aging Daily Skincare System is the perfect place to start. It includes seven products to help transform your skin to look younger, fresher, and brighter.

Shop the Meaningful Beauty Anti-Aging Daily Skincare System for $89 on Amazon!

Cindy spoke to WWD about the creation of this brand. “I wanted it to be meaningful. I didn’t want to sell women more products that complicate their lives. I love the simplicity, the confidence [coming from when] a woman knows, ‘OK, I’m covered, I got this, and now I can get to the business of living,” she shared. Her beauty philosophy is one to live by alongside products that will actually work effectively. The kit comes with the cleanser, serum, lifting and filling treatment, dark spot treatment, moisturizer, and SPF. If you purchase now, you will have all the tools to visibly plump, firm, even out, and brighten your skin.

Each product has a different role in helping reveal your most radiant self. The cleanser will refresh, soften, and balance your natural pH levels, while the lifting and filling treatment will plump, lift, and reduce the appearance of fine lines. Cindy’s skin should be enough evidence to prove the effectiveness of these products — she’s 57 and doesn’t look a day over 40. Here’s the chance to take care of your skin the right way.